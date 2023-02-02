FlatQube (QUBE) Trading 96.4% Higher Over Last 7 Days

FlatQube (QUBE) traded 9.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on February 1st. One FlatQube token can now be purchased for about $4.17 or 0.00017590 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, FlatQube has traded up 96.4% against the US dollar. FlatQube has a total market cap of $62.35 million and approximately $51,487.53 worth of FlatQube was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About FlatQube

FlatQube’s total supply is 2,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,937,900 tokens. FlatQube’s official message board is flatqube.medium.com. FlatQube’s official Twitter account is @flatqube and its Facebook page is accessible here. FlatQube’s official website is flatqube.io.

FlatQube Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “FlatQube (QUBE) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Everscale platform. FlatQube has a current supply of 2,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of FlatQube is 4.69903033 USD and is up 51.17 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $89,689.68 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://flatqube.io/.”

