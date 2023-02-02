Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Shares Acquired by Fisher Asset Management LLC

Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) by 43,624.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 44,970,209 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 44,867,359 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned about 1.12% of Ford Motor worth $503,666,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in F. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Ford Motor during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC increased its position in shares of Ford Motor by 62.5% in the second quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 2,616 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,006 shares in the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Ford Motor by 107.6% in the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,020 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,565 shares during the last quarter. 49.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Stuart J. Rowley sold 29,821 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.97, for a total transaction of $416,599.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 224,978 shares in the company, valued at $3,142,942.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE F traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $14.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,425,055 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,955,398. The stock has a market cap of $57.01 billion, a PE ratio of 6.27, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.52. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.45. Ford Motor has a 52 week low of $10.61 and a 52 week high of $20.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on F shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded Ford Motor from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Ford Motor from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Ford Motor from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.89.

Ford Motor Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of automobiles. It operates through the following segments: Automotive, Mobility, Ford Credit, Corporate Other, Interest on Debt, and Special Items. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, markets, and services Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories.

