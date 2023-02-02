Foresight Solar Fund (LON:FSFL) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $117.79

Shares of Foresight Solar Fund Limited (LON:FSFL – Get Rating) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 117.79 ($1.45) and traded as high as GBX 119.60 ($1.48). Foresight Solar Fund shares last traded at GBX 118.60 ($1.46), with a volume of 535,660 shares.

Foresight Solar Fund Trading Up 0.7 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 121.72 and a quick ratio of 121.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 117.81 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 117.23. The firm has a market capitalization of £725.85 million and a PE ratio of 359.39.

Get Foresight Solar Fund alerts:

Foresight Solar Fund Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 26th will be paid a GBX 1.78 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 26th. This represents a yield of 1.52%. Foresight Solar Fund’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.15%.

Foresight Solar Fund Company Profile

Foresight Solar Fund Limited (LSE:FSFL) specializes infrastructure investments in new energy and environment with a focus on solar power plants and solar farms. It seeks to invest in the United Kingdom.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Foresight Solar Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Foresight Solar Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.