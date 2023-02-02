Fortive (NYSE:FTV) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.25-3.40 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.35. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.95-6.10 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.02 billion. Fortive also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $3.25-$3.40 EPS.

Fortive Trading Up 3.4 %

Shares of NYSE:FTV traded up $2.23 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $68.10. The company had a trading volume of 2,176,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,802,882. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market cap of $24.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.68, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.12. Fortive has a 12 month low of $52.47 and a 12 month high of $69.69.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The technology company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. Fortive had a return on equity of 11.69% and a net margin of 12.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Fortive will post 3.12 EPS for the current year.

Fortive Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.41%. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.66%.

Several analysts have issued reports on FTV shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Fortive from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Fortive from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Fortive from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Fortive from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Fortive from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $72.62.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Patrick K. Murphy sold 32,788 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.56, for a total transaction of $2,247,945.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 62,929 shares in the company, valued at $4,314,412.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Patrick K. Murphy sold 32,788 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.56, for a total value of $2,247,945.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 62,929 shares in the company, valued at $4,314,412.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Charles E. Mclaughlin sold 13,156 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.44, for a total value of $900,396.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 88,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,078,703.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fortive

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Fortive by 34.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 773 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its stake in Fortive by 21.8% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 977 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Fortive during the first quarter worth $66,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its stake in Fortive by 26.1% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,835 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in Fortive by 10.0% during the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,448 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. 94.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Fortive

Fortive Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacturing, and marketing of professional and engineered products, software, and services for a variety of end markets. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Operating Solutions, Precision Technologies, and Advanced Healthcare Solutions.

See Also

