FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – January (BATS:DJAN) Stock Price Up 0.8%

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – January (BATS:DJAN – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 0.8% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $30.86 and last traded at $30.86. Approximately 70,845 shares were traded during trading, The stock had previously closed at $30.62.

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – January Stock Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $30.49 and its 200-day moving average is $30.63.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Strategic Blueprint LLC increased its holdings in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – January by 15.5% during the second quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 24,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $736,000 after buying an additional 3,285 shares during the last quarter. Triumph Capital Management acquired a new position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – January during the fourth quarter worth $1,534,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – January during the fourth quarter worth $2,097,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its holdings in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – January by 443.8% during the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 126,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,761,000 after buying an additional 102,898 shares during the last quarter.

