Fuel Tech (NASDAQ:FTEK) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Fuel Tech (NASDAQ:FTEK – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The firm issued a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Fuel Tech from a d rating to a c- rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th.

Fuel Tech Stock Performance

NASDAQ FTEK opened at $1.59 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.48 and a 200-day moving average of $1.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.18 million, a P/E ratio of -39.75 and a beta of 4.24. Fuel Tech has a 52 week low of $1.02 and a 52 week high of $1.75.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fuel Tech

Fuel Tech ( NASDAQ:FTEK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $8.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.62 million. Fuel Tech had a negative return on equity of 2.84% and a negative net margin of 4.87%. Equities research analysts forecast that Fuel Tech will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Legato Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Fuel Tech in the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in Fuel Tech by 107.3% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 22,731 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 11,765 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fuel Tech in the 3rd quarter valued at about $343,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Fuel Tech by 33.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 67,609 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 16,851 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Fuel Tech by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 841,016 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,219,000 after buying an additional 33,691 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.34% of the company’s stock.

Fuel Tech Company Profile

Fuel Tech, Inc engages in the development, commercialization and application of proprietary technologies for air pollution control, process optimization, water treatment, and advanced engineering services. It operates through the following segments: Air Pollution Control, Fuel Chem Technologies, and Other.

