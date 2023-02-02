Fujitsu (OTCMKTS:FJTSY) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Fujitsu (OTCMKTS:FJTSY – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $9.26-$9.26 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $26.56 billion-$26.56 billion.

Fujitsu Price Performance

Shares of FJTSY stock traded up $0.65 on Thursday, hitting $28.96. 86,437 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 131,842. The company has a 50 day moving average of $27.33 and a 200 day moving average of $25.17. Fujitsu has a 12 month low of $20.78 and a 12 month high of $31.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market cap of $28.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.97 and a beta of 0.87.

Fujitsu Company Profile

Fujitsu Ltd. engages in the provision of information technology (IT) services. It operates through the following segments: Technology Solutions, Ubiquitous Solutions, and Device Solutions. The Technology Solutions segment provides system integration, consulting, outsourcing, cloud, network, and system support services.

