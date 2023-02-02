FY2023 EPS Estimates for Champion Iron Limited Cut by Analyst (TSE:CIA)

Champion Iron Limited (TSE:CIA – Get Rating) – Raymond James cut their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Champion Iron in a report issued on Monday, January 30th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.42 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.44. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $8.25 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Champion Iron’s current full-year earnings is $0.76 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Champion Iron’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.20 EPS.

Get Champion Iron alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on CIA. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Champion Iron from C$8.00 to C$7.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. TD Securities boosted their price target on Champion Iron from C$8.00 to C$8.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday.

Champion Iron Trading Up 2.3 %

Champion Iron Company Profile

Champion Iron stock opened at C$7.00 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.93, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.86. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$6.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$5.31. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.62 billion and a PE ratio of 14.89. Champion Iron has a 52 week low of C$3.99 and a 52 week high of C$7.60.

(Get Rating)

Champion Iron Limited engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of iron ore deposits in Canada. Its flagship projects include the Bloom Lake Mine located in south end of the Labrador; the Consolidated Fire Lake North project that includes the Fire Lake North, Don Lake, Bellechasse, and Oil Can deposits situated in Quebec; and the Kamistiatusset project located in the Labrador.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Champion Iron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Champion Iron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.