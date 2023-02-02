FY2023 EPS Estimates for Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR) Raised by Analyst

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Raymond James upped their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Osisko Gold Royalties in a research report issued on Monday, January 30th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now forecasts that the basic materials company will earn $0.34 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.27. The consensus estimate for Osisko Gold Royalties’ current full-year earnings is $0.40 per share.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on OR. Scotiabank increased their price target on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$25.00 to C$26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. TD Securities increased their price target on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$20.00 to C$21.00 in a research note on Monday, November 14th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$21.00 to C$20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their target price on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a research report on Friday, January 13th.

Osisko Gold Royalties Stock Performance

Shares of OR opened at $13.51 on Thursday. Osisko Gold Royalties has a 52 week low of $9.19 and a 52 week high of $14.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.58 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.69 and a 200-day moving average of $11.25.

Osisko Gold Royalties (NYSE:OR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.03. Osisko Gold Royalties had a positive return on equity of 1.31% and a negative net margin of 69.93%. The firm had revenue of $41.14 million during the quarter.

Osisko Gold Royalties Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. Osisko Gold Royalties’s payout ratio is currently -23.19%.

Institutional Trading of Osisko Gold Royalties

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 21,536,465 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $220,009,000 after buying an additional 2,950,092 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties by 1,304.7% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 2,206,831 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $22,206,000 after buying an additional 2,049,724 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 17,231,637 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $174,038,000 after buying an additional 1,316,939 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 8,003,810 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $80,838,000 after buying an additional 1,238,254 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties by 34.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,164,596 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,995,000 after buying an additional 1,061,695 shares during the period. 55.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Osisko Gold Royalties Company Profile

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd. engages in the acquisition, mining, and exploration of precious metals, streams, and other royalties. It holds interests in the Canadian Malartic mine. The company was founded on April 29, 2014 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

