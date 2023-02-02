FY2023 EPS Estimates for Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) Lowered by Analyst

Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2023 EPS estimates for Southwest Airlines in a research report issued on Tuesday, January 31st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Kahyaoglu now forecasts that the airline will post earnings per share of $3.05 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $3.10. The consensus estimate for Southwest Airlines’ current full-year earnings is $2.81 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Southwest Airlines’ FY2024 earnings at $3.60 EPS.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The airline reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.35). Southwest Airlines had a return on equity of 6.71% and a net margin of 2.26%. The company had revenue of $6.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.14 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Southwest Airlines Trading Down 0.4 %

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna lowered shares of Southwest Airlines from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $45.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $56.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.71.

LUV stock opened at $35.63 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $36.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.57. Southwest Airlines has a one year low of $30.20 and a one year high of $50.10. The stock has a market cap of $21.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.14.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Southwest Airlines

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Total Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 20.6% in the fourth quarter. Total Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,495 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $454,000 after acquiring an additional 2,306 shares during the period. WESPAC Advisors LLC lifted its position in Southwest Airlines by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. WESPAC Advisors LLC now owns 15,645 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $527,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its position in Southwest Airlines by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 44,345 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $1,493,000 after purchasing an additional 1,456 shares during the last quarter. FAS Wealth Partners lifted its position in Southwest Airlines by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. FAS Wealth Partners now owns 31,043 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after purchasing an additional 893 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in Southwest Airlines by 22.5% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 124,776 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $4,135,000 after purchasing an additional 22,938 shares during the last quarter. 74.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director John T. Montford sold 2,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.87, for a total value of $87,457.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,046 shares in the company, valued at $818,058.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Southwest Airlines Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th will be given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. Southwest Airlines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 90.00%.

Southwest Airlines Company Profile

Southwest Airlines Co engages in the operation and management of a passenger airline. It offers ancillary services such as early bird check-in, upgraded boarding, and transportation of pets and unaccompanied minors. The firm operates in U.S. states, District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, Mexico, Jamaica, The Bahamas, Aruba, Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

