FY2025 EPS Estimates for ChromaDex Co. (NASDAQ:CDXC) Reduced by Analyst

ChromaDex Co. (NASDAQ:CDXC – Get Rating) – Oppenheimer reduced their FY2025 EPS estimates for shares of ChromaDex in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, January 31st. Oppenheimer analyst B. Nagel now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.00 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.01. The consensus estimate for ChromaDex’s current full-year earnings is ($0.24) per share.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of ChromaDex from $2.40 to $2.10 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of ChromaDex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $5.50 price target on shares of ChromaDex in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.40.

ChromaDex Trading Up 5.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CDXC opened at $2.06 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.75 and its 200 day moving average is $1.64. ChromaDex has a 52 week low of $1.15 and a 52 week high of $3.16.

ChromaDex (NASDAQ:CDXC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $17.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.69 million. ChromaDex had a negative net margin of 29.71% and a negative return on equity of 90.73%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC lifted its position in ChromaDex by 1,694.2% during the 4th quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC now owns 75,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 71,157 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in ChromaDex in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in ChromaDex by 2.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,231,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,744,000 after buying an additional 48,853 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in ChromaDex by 66.0% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 82,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 32,641 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new position in ChromaDex in the third quarter worth about $34,000. 42.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ChromaDex

Chromadex Corp. is a global bioscience company, which engages in acquiring, developing, and commercializing proprietary-based ingredient technologies. It is pioneering research on nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide (NAD+). The company’s patent portfolio includes Nicotinamide Riboside (NR) and other NAD+ precursors, which are commercialized as the flagship ingredient Niagen.

