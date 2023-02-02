G999 (G999) One Day Trading Volume Hits $1,690.84

G999 (G999) traded 14% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on February 2nd. One G999 coin can now be bought for $0.0024 or 0.00000010 BTC on major exchanges. G999 has a market capitalization of $37.59 million and approximately $1,690.84 worth of G999 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, G999 has traded 25.5% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 17% against the dollar and now trades at $22.22 or 0.00092310 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.90 or 0.00061913 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 15.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00010598 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0823 or 0.00000342 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001111 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0707 or 0.00000294 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.11 or 0.00025371 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000719 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 18.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00004439 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0566 or 0.00000235 BTC.

About G999

G999 uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 6th, 2020. G999’s total supply is 16,832,913,757 coins. G999’s official website is g999main.net. G999’s official Twitter account is @g999blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

G999 Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “G999 uses peer-to-peer technology to operate with no central authority; managing transactions and the issuing of G999 is carried out collectively by the network.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as G999 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade G999 should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase G999 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

