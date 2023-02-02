Gala (GALA) Price Reaches $0.0567 on Top Exchanges

Gala (GALA) traded up 4.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 1st. Gala has a total market cap of $395.66 million and $358.00 million worth of Gala was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Gala has traded up 13% against the U.S. dollar. One Gala token can now be purchased for about $0.0567 or 0.00000237 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Gala Profile

Gala launched on September 11th, 2020. Gala’s total supply is 35,240,112,493 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,977,205,436 tokens. The official message board for Gala is blog.gala.games. The Reddit community for Gala is https://reddit.com/r/gogalagames/. Gala’s official Twitter account is @gogalagames and its Facebook page is accessible here. Gala’s official website is gala.com.

Gala Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Gala Games is as a blockchain gaming ecosystem that offers a different games built on the Gala Network, which uses its native token to identify in-game assets that players own.The GALA token is the digital utility token of the Gala Games ecosystem. It is cryptographically secured and native to the Gala Games ecosystem. GALA is a non-refundable utility token which will be used as the medium of exchange between participants in the Gala Games ecosystem.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gala directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gala should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Gala using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

