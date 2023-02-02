Gateway Protocol (GWP) Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $70.68 Million

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on February 2nd. Over the last seven days, Gateway Protocol has traded 83.8% higher against the dollar. Gateway Protocol has a total market cap of $70.68 million and approximately $19.85 worth of Gateway Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Gateway Protocol token can now be purchased for about $2.61 or 0.00011080 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Gateway Protocol

Gateway Protocol’s genesis date was February 23rd, 2022. Gateway Protocol’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 27,063,134 tokens. Gateway Protocol’s official website is www.gwprotocol.com. Gateway Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@gw.protocol. Gateway Protocol’s official Twitter account is @gwprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Gateway Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Gateway Protocol (GWP) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Gateway Protocol has a current supply of 3,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Gateway Protocol is 2.47816343 USD and is up 0.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $0.01 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.gwprotocol.com/.”

