Gaucho Group (OTCMKTS:VINO) Trading Down 2.5%

Gaucho Group Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VINO – Get Rating) shares were down 2.5% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $1.19 and last traded at $1.23. Approximately 8,222 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 43% from the average daily volume of 14,477 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.26.

Gaucho Group Trading Down 2.5 %

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.61.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Gaucho Group stock. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Gaucho Group Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VINO – Get Rating) by 256.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 315,338 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 226,831 shares during the quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 11.47% of Gaucho Group worth $71,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 33.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Gaucho Group Company Profile

Gaucho Group Holdings, Inc engages in the development and operation of real estate projects. It operates through the Real Estate Development, Fashion and E-Commerce, and Corporate. The Real Estate Development segment includes hospitality and winery operations. The Fashion and E-Commerce segment focuses on the manufacture and sale of high-end fashion and accessories sold through an e-commerce platform.

