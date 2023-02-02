GDI Integrated Facility Services (TSE:GDI) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average of $46.18

Shares of GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc. (TSE:GDI – Get Rating) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$46.18 and traded as high as C$46.50. GDI Integrated Facility Services shares last traded at C$46.49, with a volume of 12,761 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. CIBC upped their price objective on GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$61.00 to C$62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. National Bankshares upped their price objective on GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$55.50 to C$56.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$53.00 to C$53.50 in a report on Friday, November 11th.

GDI Integrated Facility Services Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.15 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.63. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$46.15 and a 200 day moving average of C$46.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 99.77.

About GDI Integrated Facility Services

GDI Integrated Facility Services ( TSE:GDI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.47 by C($0.03). The company had revenue of C$563.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$546.07 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc. will post 1.7100001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc operates in the outsourced facility services industry. The company operates through Janitorial Canada, Janitorial USA, and Technical services segments. It offers janitorial services, such as cleaning floors, dusting desks and tables, vacuuming carpets, sanitizing kitchens and washrooms, watering plants, cleaning exterior and interior parking facilities, and removal of garbage, as well as other services, including stripping and waxing floors, carpet cleaning, heavy dust cleaning, and window cleaning.

