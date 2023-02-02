Gear Energy Ltd. to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.01 (TSE:GXE)

Gear Energy Ltd. (TSE:GXE – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, February 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of 0.01 per share on Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th.

TSE:GXE opened at C$1.10 on Thursday. Gear Energy has a 1 year low of C$0.98 and a 1 year high of C$1.94. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$1.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$1.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. The firm has a market capitalization of C$285.67 million and a PE ratio of 2.29.

Gear Energy (TSE:GXE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported C$0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$44.84 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Gear Energy will post 0.21 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on GXE. Stifel Nicolaus set a C$1.15 target price on shares of Gear Energy and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. ATB Capital decreased their price target on shares of Gear Energy from C$1.80 to C$1.60 in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Stifel Firstegy restated a “hold” rating on shares of Gear Energy in a research report on Thursday, January 12th.

In other Gear Energy news, Senior Officer Jason John Kenneth Kaluski sold 80,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.04, for a total value of C$83,728.05. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 529,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$551,127.15. In other news, Senior Officer Jason John Kenneth Kaluski sold 80,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.04, for a total transaction of C$83,728.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 529,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$551,127.15. Also, Director Don Gray sold 1,059,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.29, for a total transaction of C$1,367,142.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,195,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$10,572,169.20. Insiders have sold 1,458,500 shares of company stock worth $1,801,579 in the last ninety days.

Gear Energy Ltd., an exploration and production company, acquires, develops, and holds interests in petroleum and natural gas properties and assets in Canada. Its properties include the Celtic/Paradise Hill property located approximately 40 kilometers northeast of Lloydminster Alberta; the Wildmere field situated approximately 200 kilometers southeast of Edmonton, Alberta; the Wilson Creek property located in Central Alberta; and the Tableland property situated southwest of Estevan in Southeast Saskatchewan.

