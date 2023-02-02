Geegoopuzzle (GGP) Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $1.04 Billion

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on February 2nd. In the last week, Geegoopuzzle has traded up 0% against the dollar. Geegoopuzzle has a total market capitalization of $1.04 billion and approximately $708,154.03 worth of Geegoopuzzle was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Geegoopuzzle token can now be bought for $6.92 or 0.00029030 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Geegoopuzzle Profile

Geegoopuzzle (CRYPTO:GGP) is a token. Its genesis date was July 17th, 2022. Geegoopuzzle’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 150,000,000 tokens. Geegoopuzzle’s official Twitter account is @pgeegoo. Geegoopuzzle’s official website is www.geegoopuzzle.com.

Buying and Selling Geegoopuzzle

According to CryptoCompare, “Geegoopuzzle (GGP) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the EOS platform. Geegoopuzzle has a current supply of 3,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Geegoopuzzle is 6.92429488 USD and is down -0.44 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $3,061,885.28 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.geegoopuzzle.com.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Geegoopuzzle directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Geegoopuzzle should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Geegoopuzzle using one of the exchanges listed above.

