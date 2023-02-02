Gemini Dollar (GUSD) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1.39 Million

Gemini Dollar (GUSD) traded down 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on February 2nd. In the last week, Gemini Dollar has traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar. Gemini Dollar has a market cap of $602.01 million and approximately $1.39 million worth of Gemini Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Gemini Dollar token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.99 or 0.00004152 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Gemini Dollar alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00002882 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0637 or 0.00000267 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0790 or 0.00000332 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $97.84 or 0.00410673 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0271 or 0.00000114 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6,867.59 or 0.28826211 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $132.01 or 0.00554102 BTC.

Gemini Dollar Profile

Gemini Dollar’s genesis date was September 9th, 2018. Gemini Dollar’s total supply is 611,139,703 tokens and its circulating supply is 607,049,883 tokens. The Reddit community for Gemini Dollar is https://reddit.com/r/gemini and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Gemini Dollar’s official message board is www.gemini.com/cryptopedia/gusd-stablecoin-gemini-dollar. Gemini Dollar’s official website is gemini.com/dollar. Gemini Dollar’s official Twitter account is @gemini and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Gemini Dollar Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Gemini is a licensed digital asset financial platform. It enables users with the ability to trade (buy/sell), and store digital assets by granting them the access to custody services and a crypto marketplace. Gemini platform works under the regulatory oversight of the New York State Department of Financial Services.The GUSD token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency developed by Gemini. It is a stable coin which is attached to the USD, giving it the stability of fiat along with the advantages of cryptocurrency.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gemini Dollar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gemini Dollar should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Gemini Dollar using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Gemini Dollar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Gemini Dollar and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.