General Motors (NYSE:GM) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.44 EPS

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The auto manufacturer reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.44, RTT News reports. General Motors had a net margin of 6.34% and a return on equity of 16.08%. The firm had revenue of $43.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.62 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.35 EPS. General Motors’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

General Motors Price Performance

General Motors stock opened at $39.30 on Thursday. General Motors has a 1 year low of $30.33 and a 1 year high of $55.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $36.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.10. The company has a market cap of $55.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.41, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.10.

Get General Motors alerts:

General Motors Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd will be issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. General Motors’s payout ratio is 5.87%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On General Motors

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in General Motors by 10.6% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 157,520 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $6,890,000 after buying an additional 15,117 shares during the period. Aviva PLC grew its stake in General Motors by 32.7% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 278,485 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $12,181,000 after buying an additional 68,683 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in General Motors by 12.8% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 10,767 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $471,000 after buying an additional 1,225 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in shares of General Motors by 13.9% in the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,768 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the period. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its stake in shares of General Motors by 5.3% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 103,800 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,540,000 after purchasing an additional 5,184 shares during the period. 78.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on GM shares. Daiwa Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of General Motors to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of General Motors from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com raised shares of General Motors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of General Motors from $33.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of General Motors from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.05.

About General Motors

(Get Rating)

General Motors Co engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of cars, trucks and automobile parts. It also provides automotive financing services through General Motors Financial Company, Inc The firm operates through the following segments: GM North America, GM International, Cruise and GM Financial.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for General Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.