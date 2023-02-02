Genesis Vision (GVT) Market Cap Reaches $687,441.80

Genesis Vision (GVT) traded 14.4% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on February 2nd. Genesis Vision has a total market cap of $687,441.80 and $1,499.83 worth of Genesis Vision was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Genesis Vision has traded up 0.5% against the US dollar. One Genesis Vision token can now be bought for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000650 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00002886 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0638 or 0.00000267 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0791 or 0.00000331 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $97.98 or 0.00410253 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0270 or 0.00000113 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,877.44 or 0.28796738 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $132.60 or 0.00555213 BTC.

About Genesis Vision

Genesis Vision was first traded on October 15th, 2017. Genesis Vision’s total supply is 4,436,644 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,426,883 tokens. The Reddit community for Genesis Vision is https://reddit.com/r/genesisvision and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Genesis Vision’s official website is genesis.vision. Genesis Vision’s official Twitter account is @genesis_vision and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Genesis Vision Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Genesis Vision is a private trust fund management. GVT is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token that serves as currency in Genesis Vision's ecosystem. It is used for all investment operations and profit distributions.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Genesis Vision directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Genesis Vision should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Genesis Vision using one of the exchanges listed above.

