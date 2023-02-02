George Weston (TSE:WN) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $158.65

George Weston Limited (TSE:WN – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$158.65 and traded as high as C$172.25. George Weston shares last traded at C$171.17, with a volume of 287,578 shares.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on WN shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of George Weston from C$203.00 to C$204.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 24th. CIBC raised their price target on George Weston from C$193.00 to C$204.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. TD Securities lifted their target price on George Weston from C$185.00 to C$190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on George Weston from C$168.00 to C$175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Desjardins cut George Weston from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$189.00.

Get George Weston alerts:

George Weston Stock Down 1.3 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 148.91. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$172.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$158.72. The stock has a market capitalization of C$23.56 billion and a PE ratio of 10.58.

George Weston Announces Dividend

George Weston ( TSE:WN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 22nd. The company reported C$3.12 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$17.52 billion for the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that George Weston Limited will post 10.9399997 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 14th. George Weston’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.06%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Senior Officer Rashid Wasti sold 150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$168.10, for a total transaction of C$25,215.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,311,180. In other George Weston news, Director Paviter Singh Binning sold 35,482 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$164.91, for a total value of C$5,851,435.97. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 78,593 shares in the company, valued at C$12,960,991.69. Also, Senior Officer Rashid Wasti sold 150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$168.10, for a total value of C$25,215.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,311,180. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 2,900 shares of company stock valued at $62,066 and sold 35,732 shares valued at $5,893,821.

George Weston Company Profile

(Get Rating)

George Weston Limited provides food and drug retailing, and financial services in Canada and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Loblaw Companies Limited (Loblaw) and Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (Choice Properties). The Loblaw segment provides grocery, pharmacy, health and beauty, apparel, general merchandise, and financial services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for George Weston Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for George Weston and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.