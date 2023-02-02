GFG Capital LLC Acquires 3,740 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

GFG Capital LLC lifted its stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 15.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,740 shares during the quarter. GFG Capital LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $843,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Congress Park Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Bank of America by 32.0% in the third quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC now owns 43,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,311,000 after purchasing an additional 10,525 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Bank of America by 31.0% in the second quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 1,760 shares during the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 3.0% in the second quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 24,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $756,000 after buying an additional 717 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 211.9% in the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 103,594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,225,000 after buying an additional 70,379 shares during the period. Finally, Corundum Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 16.8% in the second quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 22,658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $705,000 after buying an additional 3,262 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BAC traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $36.19. The stock had a trading volume of 15,655,648 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,516,590. The company has a market capitalization of $290.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $34.10 and a 200-day moving average of $34.22. Bank of America Co. has a 12-month low of $29.31 and a 12-month high of $50.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.78.

Bank of America Announces Dividend

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.06. Bank of America had a net margin of 23.93% and a return on equity of 11.41%. The company had revenue of $24.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.17 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. Bank of America’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.59%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bank of America

In other Bank of America news, major shareholder Of America Corp /De/ Bank sold 4 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23,750.00, for a total transaction of $95,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BAC. Citigroup boosted their price target on Bank of America from $36.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Bank of America from $41.00 to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Bank of America from $51.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Bank of America in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Bank of America from $35.50 to $39.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.88.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

