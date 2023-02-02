GFG Capital LLC Acquires Shares of 139 Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

GFG Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 139 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Veriti Management LLC increased its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1.8% during the third quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 403 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $606,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 3.9% during the second quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 211 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 7.8% during the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 110 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1.9% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 428 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $644,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 5.0% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 169 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.26% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CMO Christopher W. Brandt sold 584 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,595.00, for a total transaction of $931,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 7,782 shares in the company, valued at $12,412,290. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CMG traded up $41.45 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $1,694.01. 151,356 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 272,916. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1,502.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,535.66. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a one year low of $1,196.28 and a one year high of $1,754.56. The stock has a market cap of $46.96 billion, a PE ratio of 58.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.28.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,708.00 to $1,699.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $1,847.00 to $1,664.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Monday, January 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $1,800.00 price objective for the company. Stephens decreased their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,900.00 to $1,760.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill to $1,888.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Chipotle Mexican Grill presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,814.42.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc engages in the development and operation of classically-cooked, real food with wholesome ingredients without artificial colors, flavors or preservatives. It offers a focused menu of burritos, tacos, burrito bowls, and salads prepared using classic cooking methods. The company was founded by Steve Ells in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

