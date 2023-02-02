GFG Capital LLC Buys 4,020 Shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

GFG Capital LLC lifted its stake in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) by 43.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,180 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,020 shares during the period. GFG Capital LLC’s holdings in Shopify were worth $355,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Shopify during the first quarter valued at $169,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in Shopify by 26.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 754 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $510,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Shopify by 2.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 30,166 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $20,391,000 after buying an additional 592 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in Shopify by 13.0% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,596 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,107,000 after buying an additional 527 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Shopify by 89.6% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 436 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. 56.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Shopify alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Shopify from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Shopify from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Wolfe Research downgraded Shopify from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Shopify from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Shopify from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.00.

Shopify Stock Performance

Shopify Company Profile

SHOP traded up $3.70 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $53.96. 15,584,608 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,006,082. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.21 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a quick ratio of 6.64, a current ratio of 6.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $38.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.27. Shopify Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.63 and a 52-week high of $93.25.

(Get Rating)

Shopify, Inc operates a cloud-based commerce platform designed for small and medium-sized businesses. Its software is used by merchants to run business across all sales channels, including web, tablet and mobile storefronts, social media storefronts, and brick-and-mortar and pop-up shops. The firm’s platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers and enables them to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, build customer relationships and leverage analytics and reporting.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHOP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP).

Receive News & Ratings for Shopify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shopify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.