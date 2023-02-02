GFG Capital LLC Increases Stock Position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

GFG Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) by 34.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,956 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 762 shares during the quarter. GFG Capital LLC’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $552,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Manhattan Co. raised its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 342.9% during the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 155 shares of the software company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Autodesk during the second quarter worth $30,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV raised its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 1,100.0% during the second quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 180 shares of the software company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. CNB Bank grew its position in shares of Autodesk by 107.9% during the second quarter. CNB Bank now owns 185 shares of the software company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Riverview Trust Co grew its position in shares of Autodesk by 189.2% during the third quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 188 shares of the software company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.89% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Rebecca Pearce sold 436 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.02, for a total transaction of $87,208.72. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,908 shares in the company, valued at $3,381,938.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Autodesk news, Director Ayanna Howard sold 410 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.49, for a total value of $75,640.90. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $848,654. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Rebecca Pearce sold 436 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.02, for a total value of $87,208.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,381,938.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 2,672 shares of company stock worth $524,213. 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Autodesk Trading Up 4.1 %

Shares of ADSK stock traded up $9.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $231.24. 711,931 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,166,601. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $196.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $202.84. Autodesk, Inc. has a 1-year low of $163.20 and a 1-year high of $251.42. The company has a market cap of $49.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 22nd. The software company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. Autodesk had a return on equity of 108.29% and a net margin of 12.64%. Autodesk’s revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Autodesk declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, November 22nd that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the software company to reacquire up to 11.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Autodesk from $240.00 to $225.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $264.00 to $237.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $270.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $260.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Autodesk from $355.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $239.00.

Autodesk Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Autodesk, Inc engages in the design of software and services. Its products include AutoCAD, BIM 360, Civil 3D, Fusion 360, InfraWorks, Inventor, Maya, PlanGrid, Revit, Shotgun, and 3ds Max. The firm also offers product development and manufacturing software, which provides manufacturers in the automotive, transportation, industrial machinery, consumer products, and building product industries with comprehensive digital design, engineering, and production solutions.

Featured Articles

