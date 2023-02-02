GFG Capital LLC Invests $129,000 in Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON)

GFG Capital LLC bought a new position in Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 18,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $129,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Wahed Invest LLC acquired a new position in shares of Peloton Interactive in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive by 943.8% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 4,077 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive by 1,054.2% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,265 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive by 96.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 2,424 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Peloton Interactive during the 2nd quarter valued at $55,000. 74.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on Peloton Interactive from $13.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. JMP Securities cut Peloton Interactive from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America raised their price target on Peloton Interactive from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Cowen cut Peloton Interactive from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $14.00 to $12.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Peloton Interactive from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Peloton Interactive currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.32.

Peloton Interactive Trading Up 5.3 %

NASDAQ:PTON traded up $0.87 on Thursday, reaching $17.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,020,504 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,603,837. Peloton Interactive, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.66 and a 1-year high of $40.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.48, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 2.47. The firm has a market cap of $5.86 billion, a PE ratio of -1.98 and a beta of 1.97. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.07.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported ($0.98) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by ($0.31). Peloton Interactive had a negative net margin of 83.97% and a negative return on equity of 116.53%. The business had revenue of $792.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $712.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.39) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 30.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post -2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Peloton Interactive

Peloton Interactive, Inc operates interactive fitness platform in North America and internationally. The company offers connected fitness products with touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes under the Peloton Bike, Peloton Bike+, Peloton Tread, and Peloton Tread+ names. It also provides connected fitness subscriptions for various household users, and access to various live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

