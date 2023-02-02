GFG Capital LLC Raises Stock Position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

GFG Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,081 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 790 shares during the quarter. GFG Capital LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $1,003,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of C. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 24.5% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,589,000 after purchasing an additional 5,853 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its position in Citigroup by 50.5% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 6,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its stake in Citigroup by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 5,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 907 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in Citigroup in the 1st quarter worth approximately $761,000. Finally, Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Citigroup by 7.0% during the first quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 4,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

C has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Citigroup from $52.00 to $46.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Citigroup from $47.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Citigroup from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Citigroup from $76.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Citigroup from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.64.

Citigroup Stock Performance

Citigroup Announces Dividend

Shares of Citigroup stock traded up $0.39 during trading on Thursday, hitting $52.54. 10,340,128 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,834,020. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Citigroup Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.01 and a 1 year high of $69.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.50, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.59. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.84.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Investors of record on Monday, February 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 3rd. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.14%.

Citigroup Profile

Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking, Institutional Clients Group, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.

