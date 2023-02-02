GFG Capital LLC Sells 5,899 Shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC)

GFG Capital LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 716,256 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,899 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF makes up about 14.0% of GFG Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. GFG Capital LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF were worth $42,393,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GSLC. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $664,000. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 1.0% in the second quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 50,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,765,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the period. Finally, LexAurum Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 51.1% in the second quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 201,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,129,000 after purchasing an additional 68,296 shares during the period.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Stock Up 1.4 %

GSLC traded up $1.15 during trading on Thursday, hitting $82.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 236,161 shares, compared to its average volume of 334,725. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $69.51 and a twelve month high of $91.16. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.94.

