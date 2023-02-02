GFG Capital LLC Trims Stake in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE)

GFG Capital LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE – Get Rating) by 99.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,620 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,435,980 shares during the period. GFG Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF were worth $1,115,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VLUE. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $60,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 158.1% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 626 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF Price Performance

BATS:VLUE traded up $0.69 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $98.37. 281,285 shares of the company traded hands. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $94.34 and its 200-day moving average is $92.72. iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $71.21 and a 1-year high of $89.40.

