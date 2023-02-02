GFL Environmental Inc. (TSE:GFL) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

GFL Environmental Inc. (TSE:GFL – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$43.00.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on GFL shares. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperfrom under weight” rating on shares of GFL Environmental in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on GFL Environmental in a research report on Monday, October 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$41.00 target price for the company.

Shares of TSE GFL opened at C$41.42 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of C$14.18 billion and a PE ratio of -41.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 155.25. GFL Environmental has a 52-week low of C$31.57 and a 52-week high of C$42.81. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$39.85 and a 200 day moving average price of C$37.51.

GFL Environmental ( TSE:GFL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported C$0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.20. The firm had revenue of C$1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.71 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that GFL Environmental will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 18th were given a dividend of $0.016 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 17th. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.15%. GFL Environmental’s payout ratio is -5.91%.

GFL Environmental Inc operates as a diversified environmental services company in Canada and the United States. The company offers non-hazardous solid waste management, infrastructure and soil remediation, and liquid waste management services. Its solid waste management business line includes the collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste for municipal, residential, and commercial and industrial customers.

