GFL Environmental (TSE:GFL) Receives “Outperfrom Under Weight” Rating from National Bank Financial

GFL Environmental (TSE:GFL – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “outperfrom under weight” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at National Bank Financial in a report issued on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for GFL Environmental’s FY2022 earnings at $0.54 EPS.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of GFL Environmental in a report on Monday, October 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$41.00 target price on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$43.00.

TSE GFL opened at C$41.42 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 155.25, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$39.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$37.51. GFL Environmental has a 12 month low of C$31.57 and a 12 month high of C$42.81. The company has a market capitalization of C$14.18 billion and a P/E ratio of -41.67.

GFL Environmental ( TSE:GFL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported C$0.20 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.20. The business had revenue of C$1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.71 billion. Equities research analysts expect that GFL Environmental will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GFL Environmental Inc operates as a diversified environmental services company in Canada and the United States. The company offers non-hazardous solid waste management, infrastructure and soil remediation, and liquid waste management services. Its solid waste management business line includes the collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste for municipal, residential, and commercial and industrial customers.

