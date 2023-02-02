GG TOKEN Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $146.45 Million (GGTKN)

GG TOKEN (GGTKN) traded down 5.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on February 2nd. GG TOKEN has a total market capitalization of $146.45 million and $25,957.14 worth of GG TOKEN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, GG TOKEN has traded down 3% against the U.S. dollar. One GG TOKEN token can now be purchased for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000483 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00002913 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0638 or 0.00000269 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0792 or 0.00000334 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $98.01 or 0.00413388 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 27.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0270 or 0.00000114 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,879.61 or 0.29016803 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $132.24 or 0.00557762 BTC.

GG TOKEN Token Profile

GG TOKEN’s genesis date was April 16th, 2022. GG TOKEN’s total supply is 12,726,273,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,272,627,300 tokens. GG TOKEN’s official website is ggtkn.com. The Reddit community for GG TOKEN is https://reddit.com/r/ggtoken. The official message board for GG TOKEN is bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=5396202.new#new. GG TOKEN’s official Twitter account is @gg_tkn and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling GG TOKEN

According to CryptoCompare, “GG TOKEN (GGTKN) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. GG TOKEN has a current supply of 12,726,273,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of GG TOKEN is 0.12312091 USD and is down -0.19 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $11,741.69 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ggtkn.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GG TOKEN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GG TOKEN should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GG TOKEN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

