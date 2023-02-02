Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.30-$3.40 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.37. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.38 billion-$1.43 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.40 billion. Gibraltar Industries also updated its FY22 guidance to $3.30-3.40 EPS.

Gibraltar Industries Trading Up 4.5 %

Shares of Gibraltar Industries stock traded up $2.46 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $56.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 49,765 shares, compared to its average volume of 98,494. The company has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of 20.91 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $48.68 and a 200 day moving average of $46.41. Gibraltar Industries has a 12 month low of $36.58 and a 12 month high of $57.53.

Get Gibraltar Industries alerts:

Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The construction company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $391.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $390.79 million. Gibraltar Industries had a return on equity of 12.63% and a net margin of 6.27%. Analysts predict that Gibraltar Industries will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ROCK. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Gibraltar Industries from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. StockNews.com upgraded Gibraltar Industries from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn restated a buy rating on shares of Gibraltar Industries in a report on Thursday, November 3rd.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in Gibraltar Industries during the third quarter valued at approximately $400,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 90.1% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,569 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 2,640 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Gibraltar Industries in the third quarter valued at $428,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its holdings in Gibraltar Industries by 53.2% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 22,713 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $930,000 after buying an additional 7,888 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in Gibraltar Industries by 12.4% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,035 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.18% of the company’s stock.

About Gibraltar Industries

(Get Rating)

Gibraltar Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and provision of products and services for the renewable energy, residential, and infrastructure markets. It operates through the following segments: Residential, Infrastructure, Renewable and Agtech. The Residential segment includes roof and foundation ventilation products, rain dispersion products and roofing accessories, centralized mail systems, and electronic package solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Gibraltar Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gibraltar Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.