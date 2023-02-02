GICTrade (GICT) Trading Down 0.8% This Week

GICTrade (GICT) traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on February 2nd. During the last seven days, GICTrade has traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. GICTrade has a market capitalization of $95.95 million and $29,477.87 worth of GICTrade was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GICTrade token can now be purchased for $0.97 or 0.00004057 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00002913 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0638 or 0.00000269 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0792 or 0.00000334 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $98.01 or 0.00413388 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 27.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0270 or 0.00000114 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,879.61 or 0.29016803 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $132.24 or 0.00557762 BTC.

About GICTrade

GICTrade’s genesis date was March 31st, 2019. GICTrade’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 99,272,330 tokens. GICTrade’s official website is www.gicindonesia.com. GICTrade’s official Twitter account is @gictradeio and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for GICTrade is medium.com/@gictradeio.

GICTrade Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “GICTrade (GICT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019. GICTrade has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of GICTrade is 0.96601878 USD and is down -6.24 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $29,451.12 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.gicindonesia.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GICTrade directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GICTrade should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GICTrade using one of the exchanges listed above.

