Gladstone Investment (NASDAQ:GAIN) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Gladstone Investment (NASDAQ:GAIN – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The investment management company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.01, Yahoo Finance reports. Gladstone Investment had a return on equity of 7.27% and a net margin of 66.37%. The firm had revenue of $21.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.83 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.25 EPS.

Gladstone Investment Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GAIN traded up $0.20 during trading on Thursday, hitting $13.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,596 shares, compared to its average volume of 96,995. Gladstone Investment has a fifty-two week low of $11.40 and a fifty-two week high of $16.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $13.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.68. The company has a market capitalization of $462.70 million, a PE ratio of 9.09 and a beta of 1.42.

Get Gladstone Investment alerts:

Gladstone Investment Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. Gladstone Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.58%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insider Activity at Gladstone Investment

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on GAIN shares. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised Gladstone Investment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. B. Riley assumed coverage on Gladstone Investment in a research note on Monday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Gladstone Investment in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.17.

In related news, President David A. R. Dullum bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.06 per share, with a total value of $39,180.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the president now owns 141,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,853,422.96. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gladstone Investment

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Gladstone Investment during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Gladstone Investment by 2.2% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 114,389 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,611,000 after acquiring an additional 2,501 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Gladstone Investment by 7.1% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 49,039 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $791,000 after acquiring an additional 3,265 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Gladstone Investment in the second quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in shares of Gladstone Investment by 3.4% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 155,254 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,504,000 after acquiring an additional 5,175 shares during the last quarter. 12.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gladstone Investment Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Gladstone Investment is a publicly traded business development company that seeks to make equity and secured debt investments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Gladstone Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gladstone Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.