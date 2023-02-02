Glencore (LON:GLEN) Receives Overweight Rating from Barclays

Glencore (LON:GLEN – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by investment analysts at Barclays in a report released on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a GBX 600 ($7.41) target price on the natural resources company’s stock. Barclays‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 10.94% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 650 ($8.03) target price on shares of Glencore in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 700 ($8.65) price target on shares of Glencore in a report on Friday, January 6th. UBS Group set a GBX 560 ($6.92) price target on shares of Glencore in a report on Friday, January 13th. Citigroup reissued a “top pick” rating on shares of Glencore in a report on Monday, January 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 640 ($7.90) price target on shares of Glencore in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Glencore presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 616.36 ($7.61).

Shares of LON:GLEN traded down GBX 1.67 ($0.02) during trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 540.83 ($6.68). The stock had a trading volume of 29,443,906 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,712,578. Glencore has a 52 week low of GBX 5.07 ($0.06) and a 52 week high of GBX 584.50 ($7.22). The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 548.67 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 506.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.19, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market capitalization of £69.31 billion and a PE ratio of 557.56.

Glencore plc produces, refines, processes, stores, transports, and markets metals and minerals, and energy products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, Africa, and Oceania. It operates through two segments, Marketing Activities and Industrial Activities. The company produces and markets copper, cobalt, nickel, zinc, lead, chrome ore, ferrochrome, vanadium, alumina, aluminum, tin, and iron ore.

