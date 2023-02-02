Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE) Shares Sold by Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc.

Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. reduced its stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 24,836 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,686 shares during the quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF were worth $573,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PAVE. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 38.7% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 1,555 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 61.2% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 26,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $739,000 after acquiring an additional 9,923 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 119,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,378,000 after acquiring an additional 822 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $480,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 32.5% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 172,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,876,000 after purchasing an additional 42,330 shares in the last quarter.
Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Trading Up 1.5 %
BATS PAVE opened at $29.36 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.21. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF has a 12 month low of $13.80 and a 12 month high of $17.80.
