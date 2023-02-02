Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) Stake Cut by Davis R M Inc.

Davis R M Inc. reduced its holdings in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 103,751 shares of the company’s stock after selling 184 shares during the period. Davis R M Inc. owned about 0.11% of Globe Life worth $10,344,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Globe Life by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 93,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,448,000 after acquiring an additional 6,299 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Globe Life by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 14,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,464,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Globe Life by 26.8% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 13,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,354,000 after buying an additional 2,848 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in shares of Globe Life by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 4,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Globe Life by 23.9% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 25,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,557,000 after buying an additional 4,897 shares during the last quarter. 81.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Globe Life from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Globe Life from $100.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on Globe Life in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Globe Life from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Globe Life from $112.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.14.

In related news, insider Kenneth J. Matson sold 2,573 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.17, for a total transaction of $298,905.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,153 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,386,704.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other Globe Life news, insider David Kendall Carlson sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.06, for a total value of $1,695,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, insider Kenneth J. Matson sold 2,573 shares of Globe Life stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.17, for a total value of $298,905.41. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 29,153 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,386,704.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 71,373 shares of company stock worth $8,079,441. Insiders own 4.62% of the company’s stock.

Globe Life stock opened at $120.20 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.05 and a quick ratio of 0.05. Globe Life Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $87.87 and a fifty-two week high of $123.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $119.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $110.03. The firm has a market cap of $11.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.95 and a beta of 0.82.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $2.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.07. Globe Life had a return on equity of 12.02% and a net margin of 13.61%. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Globe Life Inc. will post 8.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 6th were given a $0.2075 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 5th. This represents a $0.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. Globe Life’s dividend payout ratio is 11.71%.

Globe Life, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of individual life and supplemental health insurance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments. The Life Insurance segment includes traditional and interest-sensitive whole life insurance as well as term life insurances.

