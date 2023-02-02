Gode Chain (GODE) Price Tops $0.0176

Gode Chain (GODE) traded 4% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on February 2nd. One Gode Chain token can now be purchased for $0.0176 or 0.00000074 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Gode Chain has traded down 15.4% against the US dollar. Gode Chain has a total market capitalization of $148.51 million and $443,864.20 worth of Gode Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Gode Chain Profile

Gode Chain’s launch date was February 21st, 2022. Gode Chain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. Gode Chain’s official website is godechain.com. Gode Chain’s official Twitter account is @godechain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Gode Chain Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Gode Chain is a scalable heterogeneous multi-chain. Meaning, unlike previous blockchain implementations that focused on a single chain with varying degrees of generality to potential applications, the Gode Chain itself is not designed to provide any inherent application functionality at all.Telegram”

