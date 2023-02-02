Gode Chain (GODE) Price Tops $0.0179 on Top Exchanges

Gode Chain (GODE) traded 9.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 1st. During the last week, Gode Chain has traded down 15.6% against the US dollar. One Gode Chain token can now be purchased for $0.0179 or 0.00000075 BTC on popular exchanges. Gode Chain has a total market cap of $148.51 million and approximately $480,170.27 worth of Gode Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Gode Chain

Gode Chain launched on February 21st, 2022. Gode Chain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for Gode Chain is godechain.com. Gode Chain’s official Twitter account is @godechain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Gode Chain

According to CryptoCompare, “Gode Chain is a scalable heterogeneous multi-chain. Meaning, unlike previous blockchain implementations that focused on a single chain with varying degrees of generality to potential applications, the Gode Chain itself is not designed to provide any inherent application functionality at all.Telegram”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gode Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gode Chain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Gode Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

