Gold Royalty Corp. to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of ($0.01) Per Share, Raymond James Forecasts (NYSEAMERICAN:GROY)

Gold Royalty Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:GROY – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Raymond James raised their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Gold Royalty in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, January 30th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.01) for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.02). The consensus estimate for Gold Royalty’s current full-year earnings is ($0.03) per share.

Gold Royalty (NYSEAMERICAN:GROY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 27th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $0.87 million during the quarter.

Shares of GROY stock opened at $2.43 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 2.35. Gold Royalty has a twelve month low of $2.11 and a twelve month high of $4.54.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 14th. Gold Royalty’s payout ratio is currently -28.57%.

Institutional Trading of Gold Royalty

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Gold Royalty by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,241,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,268,000 after acquiring an additional 40,347 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new position in Gold Royalty during the second quarter worth $1,599,000. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Gold Royalty during the third quarter worth $472,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Gold Royalty during the third quarter worth $342,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Gold Royalty during the third quarter worth $233,000. 15.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gold Royalty Corp., a precious metals-focused royalty company, provides financing solutions to the metals and mining industry. It focuses on acquiring royalties, streams, and similar interests at varying stages of the mine life cycle to build a portfolio offering near, medium, and longer-term attractive returns for its investors.

