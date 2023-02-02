Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GEM) Shares Sold by GFG Capital LLC

GFG Capital LLC decreased its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GEM – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 179,528 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,488 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF makes up 1.5% of GFG Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. GFG Capital LLC owned 0.52% of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF worth $4,637,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Tyler Stone Wealth Management raised its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 10,666.7% during the second quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 1,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 15.3% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 47.4% during the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 3,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255 shares during the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF Stock Performance

GEM stock traded down $0.08 on Thursday, reaching $31.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,485 shares, compared to its average volume of 141,904. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $25.11 and a 52 week high of $37.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $29.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.43.

