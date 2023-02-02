Graco (NYSE:GGG) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Graco (NYSE:GGG – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $555.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $556.72 million. Graco had a return on equity of 25.67% and a net margin of 21.49%. The business’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share.

Graco Price Performance

Shares of GGG opened at $70.55 on Thursday. Graco has a fifty-two week low of $56.48 and a fifty-two week high of $74.83. The company has a market capitalization of $11.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 3.01.

Get Graco alerts:

Graco Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 18th were paid a dividend of $0.235 per share. This is an increase from Graco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 17th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. Graco’s dividend payout ratio is 35.21%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insider Transactions at Graco

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Graco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Graco from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Graco from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Graco currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.00.

In other news, insider Caroline M. Chambers sold 19,041 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.95, for a total transaction of $1,331,917.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 48,599 shares in the company, valued at $3,399,500.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Caroline M. Chambers sold 19,041 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.95, for a total value of $1,331,917.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 48,599 shares in the company, valued at $3,399,500.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Angela F. Wordell sold 2,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.37, for a total transaction of $189,999.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 12,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $870,617.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.52% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Graco

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GGG. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in shares of Graco by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 6,270 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $437,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Graco by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 86,910 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,176,000 after acquiring an additional 13,302 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Graco by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 96,025 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,879,000 after acquiring an additional 7,396 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in shares of Graco by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,834 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $407,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Graco by 74.3% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 9,636 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $684,000 after acquiring an additional 4,108 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.85% of the company’s stock.

About Graco

(Get Rating)

Graco, Inc is a manufacturing company, which designs, manufactures and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense and spray fluid and powder materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial, Contractor and Process. The Industrial segment includes the Applied Fluid Technologies and Industrial Products divisions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Graco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.