Grand Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAR)

Grand Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAR – Get Rating) by 66.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,048 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,005 shares during the period. Dimensional US Real Estate ETF makes up approximately 0.3% of Grand Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Grand Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.22% of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF worth $618,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF by 37.6% during the third quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,277,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,275,000 after purchasing an additional 349,545 shares in the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP increased its holdings in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF by 453.9% in the third quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 310,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,390,000 after buying an additional 254,682 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services & Investments LLC increased its holdings in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF by 24.6% in the third quarter. Advisory Services & Investments LLC now owns 287,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,913,000 after buying an additional 56,772 shares in the last quarter. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF by 384.4% in the third quarter. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 229,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,576,000 after buying an additional 182,135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Planning Corporation grew its position in shares of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF by 7.4% in the third quarter. Asset Planning Corporation now owns 212,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,368,000 after purchasing an additional 14,548 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional US Real Estate ETF Stock Up 2.9 %

Shares of DFAR stock traded up $0.69 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $24.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 41,542 shares, compared to its average volume of 221,088. The business has a fifty day moving average of $21.98 and a 200-day moving average of $22.38. Dimensional US Real Estate ETF has a twelve month low of $19.12 and a twelve month high of $29.60.

