Grand Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP)

Grand Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Get Rating) by 53.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,537 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,804 shares during the quarter. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF makes up 1.0% of Grand Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Grand Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF were worth $1,878,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Strategic Blueprint LLC grew its stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 51.3% during the 3rd quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 7,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $707,000 after purchasing an additional 2,495 shares in the last quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC now owns 45,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,402,000 after acquiring an additional 1,153 shares in the last quarter. NBT Bank N A NY boosted its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 60.6% during the 3rd quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 50,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,812,000 after acquiring an additional 18,895 shares in the last quarter. Lpwm LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $266,000. Finally, Mattern Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 5,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $565,000 after acquiring an additional 884 shares in the last quarter.

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:STIP traded up $0.05 on Thursday, hitting $98.14. 670,518 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,364,496. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $97.41 and its 200 day moving average is $98.29. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $96.04 and a 1-year high of $106.78.

