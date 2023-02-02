Grand Wealth Management LLC Has $7.36 Million Stock Holdings in Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE)

Grand Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE – Get Rating) by 59.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 161,215 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 59,810 shares during the quarter. Avantis International Equity ETF makes up about 3.9% of Grand Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Grand Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Avantis International Equity ETF were worth $7,355,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AVDE. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Avantis International Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at about $49,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Avantis International Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at about $60,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in Avantis International Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at about $160,000. Asset Dedication LLC grew its holdings in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF by 59.2% during the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 3,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 1,447 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Midwest Heritage Bank FSB bought a new position in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $209,000.

Get Avantis International Equity ETF alerts:

Avantis International Equity ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:AVDE traded down $0.05 during trading on Thursday, hitting $58.34. 35,281 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 167,226. The business’s fifty day moving average is $54.90 and its 200-day moving average is $51.87. Avantis International Equity ETF has a one year low of $44.63 and a one year high of $63.50.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVDE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Avantis International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantis International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.