Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL) Declares $0.10 Quarterly Dividend

Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, March 22nd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 7th.

Greenhill & Co., Inc. has raised its dividend by an average of 26.0% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Greenhill & Co., Inc. has a payout ratio of 58.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

NYSE:GHL traded up $0.35 on Thursday, hitting $13.73. The stock had a trading volume of 104,105 shares, compared to its average volume of 81,455. The company has a quick ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.63. Greenhill & Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.64 and a 52 week high of $20.09. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.12 and its 200 day moving average is $8.96. The company has a market cap of $244.12 million, a PE ratio of 70.42 and a beta of 1.19.

Greenhill & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:GHL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Greenhill & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 4.40% and a return on equity of 16.76%. The business had revenue of $81.15 million during the quarter.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Greenhill & Co., Inc. from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on Greenhill & Co., Inc. from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Greenhill & Co., Inc. in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.75.

In other Greenhill & Co., Inc. news, CEO Scott L. Bok purchased 24,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.05 per share, for a total transaction of $249,742.50. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,655,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,636,649.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 28.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 334.7% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 452,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,170,000 after purchasing an additional 348,214 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. during the second quarter valued at about $1,954,000. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 494.2% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 179,939 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,069,000 after buying an additional 149,656 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 17.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 719,587 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,275,000 after acquiring an additional 107,540 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 406.9% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 120,876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,114,000 after acquiring an additional 97,028 shares in the last quarter. 74.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Greenhill & Co, Inc is an independent investment bank, which engages in the provision of financial and strategic advice. It specializes in mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, restructurings, financings, and capital raising. The company was founded by Robert F. Greenhill in 1996 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

