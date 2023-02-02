Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by JMP Securities

Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “market outperform” rating reissued by analysts at JMP Securities in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $20.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock. JMP Securities’ price target suggests a potential upside of 49.48% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on Greenhill & Co., Inc. from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Greenhill & Co., Inc. in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Greenhill & Co., Inc. currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.75.

Greenhill & Co., Inc. Price Performance

Greenhill & Co., Inc. stock opened at $13.38 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $237.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.42 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.63. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.96. Greenhill & Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.64 and a 52 week high of $20.09.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Greenhill & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:GHL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $81.15 million during the quarter. Greenhill & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 16.76% and a net margin of 4.40%.

In related news, CEO Scott L. Bok acquired 24,850 shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.05 per share, with a total value of $249,742.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,655,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,636,649.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 28.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Greenhill & Co., Inc.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new position in Greenhill & Co., Inc. in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. in the first quarter worth $40,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Greenhill & Co., Inc. during the 3rd quarter valued at $62,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Greenhill & Co., Inc. during the 3rd quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Greenhill & Co., Inc. during the 3rd quarter valued at $72,000. 74.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Greenhill & Co., Inc.

Greenhill & Co, Inc is an independent investment bank, which engages in the provision of financial and strategic advice. It specializes in mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, restructurings, financings, and capital raising. The company was founded by Robert F. Greenhill in 1996 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

