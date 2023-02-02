Griffon (NYSE:GFF) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Griffon (NYSE:GFF – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The conglomerate reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.05, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $649.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $698.14 million. Griffon had a negative net margin of 5.58% and a positive return on equity of 32.64%. The business’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.39 EPS.

Griffon Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of GFF stock opened at $41.02 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 2.87. Griffon has a fifty-two week low of $17.56 and a fifty-two week high of $41.77. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $36.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.35.

Griffon Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 22nd. Griffon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -12.16%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Griffon in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Griffon from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Griffon in the 1st quarter valued at $299,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Griffon by 92.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 50,061 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,003,000 after purchasing an additional 24,040 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Griffon by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 19,172 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 2,745 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Griffon by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 41,892 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $839,000 after acquiring an additional 4,834 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Griffon by 54.7% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 26,692 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $535,000 after acquiring an additional 9,437 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.15% of the company’s stock.

About Griffon

Griffon Corp. is a diversified management and holding company, which conducts business through its subsidiaries. It provides direction and assistance to its subsidiaries in connection with acquisition and growth opportunities. It operates through the Consumer and Professional Products and Home and Building Products segments.

